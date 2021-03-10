South Korea’s Shinhan Bank Builds Pilot Platform for Central Bank Digital Currency
Shinhan Bank has built a pilot platform for a potential South Korean central bank digital currency (CBDC) with assistance from LG CNS.
- The Seoul-headquartered bank built the blockchain-based platform in preparation for the issuance of a CBDC by the Bank of Korea (BOK), the Yonhap News Agency reported Monday.
- According to a Shinhan Bank official, should the central bank decide to move forward with the issuance, it would require an intermediary agency to distribute and encourage use of the digital won.
- The platform divides the CBDC’s issuance into general funds for individuals and disaster support funds issued to support businesses and local government.
- The BOK has conducted research into the issuance of a CBDC, results for which were published in February.
- The central bank has yet to decide whether the digital won would be distributed directly to consumers or via an intermediary such as Shinhan Bank.
