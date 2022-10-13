South Korea's Sept unemployment rate rises from record low

Contributors
Jihoon Lee Reuters
Choonsik Yoo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's unemployment rate rose in September from a record low set in August while employment fell slightly, data showed on Friday, a sign that a year-long policy tightening campaign and slowing exports have begun to cool the economy.

Updates with details

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Korea's unemployment rate rose in September from a record low set in August while employment fell slightly, data showed on Friday, a sign that a year-long policy tightening campaign and slowing exports have begun to cool the economy.

The country's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rebounded to 2.8% in September from 2.5% in August, which was the lowest since the data series began in June 1999. However, it was still far below an average of 3.6% set in all of 2021.

The employment rate edged down 0.1 percentage point to 62.2% in September from August after adjusting for seasonal factors, the Statistics Korea data showed.

The country's central bank has raised the policy interest rate by a combined 250 basis points since August last year, including a bigger-than-usual 50 basis-point hike on Wednesday, in its fight to rein in inflation.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said after the rate decision on Wednesday that Asia's fourth-largest economy has begun softening, although economists expect it to raise the rate further in the coming months.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger & Shri Navaratnam)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters