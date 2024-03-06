South Korea's Seokpo zinc smelter cuts output by a fifth

By Julian Luk and Joyce Lee

LONDON/SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Young Poong Corp 000670.KS has cut production at its Seokpo zinc smelter by a fifth, the company said, adding that market speculation that the facility may close was incorrect.

The zinc market is closely watching the fate of the 400,000 metric ton-per-year smelter, the world's sixth-largest. Big production cuts or a complete shutdown could narrow an expected 300,000 ton surplus this year or tip the market into deficit.

"The Seokpo facility is currently producing about 80% of its capacity, but the work stoppage issue will be solved soon," a company spokesperson said.

"The rumour that the Seokpo facility is going to close altogether is nothing but baseless accusations and hearsay."

Raw material suppliers sources said the Seokpo smelter will be running at 50% capacity from March and that there was a chance it could be closed.

Some operations had halted since December, the spokesperson said, after an incident in which one person died after being exposed to what appears to be arsine gas at the facility.

In 2021, South Korean authorities ordered the shut down of the smelter in North Gyeongsang province for two months for violation of the Water Environment Conservation Act, the company said in a filing.

Young Poong has appealed the order, and whether the shutdown will take place is not known as legal proceedings are still ongoing, the spokesperson said.

Zinc prices CMZN3 at around $2,460 a metric ton have lost 20% from a year ago, resulting in suspension of multiple zinc mines and smelters over the past year.

"The current LME price and treatment charge (T/C) are very disadvantageous to smelters, so flexible responses can be considered accordingly," the spokesperson said.

Treatment charges are earned by smelters for turning zinc concentrates to refined metal, used to galvanise steel.

Weak demand due to the slowdown in global construction activity has meant higher inventories at warehouses approved by the London Metal Exchange (LME), a market of last resort.

LME zinc stocks are at their highest in more than three years. MZNSTX-TOTAL

Korea Zinc 10130.KS, the world's biggest producer of both zinc and lead metal, has bought zinc concentrates for a group of smelters including Seokpo every year.

Young Poong owned a 24.8% stake in Korea Zinc as of end-September, and is its biggest shareholder.

(Reporting by Julian Luk and Joyce Lee; editing by Pratima Desai and Ros Russell)

