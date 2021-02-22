South Korea's Samsung Heavy settles Brazil graft probe for $149 mln

BRASILIA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries 010140.KS agreed to pay 812 million real ($148.56 million) in a leniency deal with Brazilian authorities to settle corruption investigations, federal prosecutors said late on Monday.

A Samsung Heavy representative confirmed that the company had signed a leniency agreement with Brazilian authorities but declined to comment further, saying it would disclose more information in a regulatory filing.

The prosecutor's office said on its website that the deal was part of a global negotiation between the company and U.S. and Brazilian authorities to settle alleged crimes involving contracts with state-owned oil maker Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA. U.S. authorities have been involved in past settlement deals related to Petrobras corruption probes as the company has U.S.-listed depository shares.

Petrobras, as the company is informally known, is at the center of the sprawling Operation Car Wash probe, Brazil's largest ever corruption scandal that has implicated hundreds of government and business officials since 2014.

In the deal, Petrobras will receive 706 million reais in damages, while Samsung Heavy will pay 106 million reais in fines to the government.

($1 = 5.4659 reais)

