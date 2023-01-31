South Korea's S-Oil plans mid-year refinery maintenance

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil plans to shut its No. 3 crude distillation unit (CDU), condensate fractionation unit (CFU) and hydrocracker for maintenance in May, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 250,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) No. 3 CDU, 75,000-bpd hydrocracker and 89,000-bpd CFU at its Onsan refinery will be shut until July, the spokesperson added.

The company also plans to shut its 76,000-bpd No. 2 residue fluid catalytic cracker between March and April.

Exact shutdown dates, however, could not be confirmed.

S-Oil has three CDUs with a combined capacity of 580,000 bpd at its Onsan site.

