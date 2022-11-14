South Korea's S-Oil considering up to $6 bln petchem investment -newspaper

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

November 14, 2022 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's S-Oil Corp 010950.KS is considering an investment of up to 8 trillion won ($6.04 billion) in new petrochemical production in the country, a newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The refiner, whose largest shareholder is Saudi Aramco 2222.SE, is considering building facilities in Ulsan, South Korea, to produce 1.8 million tonnes of petrochemical products annually, including ethylene, to be completed in 2026, the Korea Economic Daily reported, citing an unnamed petrochemical industry source.

S-Oil said nothing had been decided.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit South Korea later this week, South Korean officials said.

($1 = 1,324.0000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.