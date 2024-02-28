News & Insights

South Korea's President Yoon to meet Meta's Zuckerberg on Thursday

February 28, 2024 — 07:53 pm EST

Written by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee for Reuters ->

Adds earlier meetings during trip, background

SEOUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will Meta's META.O CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, Yoon's office said, as the country's technology powerhouses seek potential business tie ups with the U.S. company in areas like AI.

Zuckerberg arrived in South Korea late on Tuesday and met Samsung Electronics 005930.KS Chairman Jay Y. Lee and LG Electronics 066570.KS CEO William Cho on Wednesday to discuss potential cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and extended reality (XR) technology.

Meta launched its latest mixed-reality headset, Quest 3, in June before rival Apple AAPL.O ramped up competition this month with its Vision Pro device.

AI chipsupply and expanding ecosystems for generative AI are key priorities for Meta this year, as the company seeks to get generative AI technology into its core social media products and hardware devices.

South Korea has announced measures to foster local AI development, including earmarking 55.8 billion won ($41.80 million) to provide text data for large language models, 22 billion won to develop core AI technology, providing large-capacity computing resources, and projects to embed AI into health, legal and other services, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

South Korea will host the next global AI Safety Summit in May.

Zuckerberg is on his first known visit to South Korea in about 10 years, as part of an Asian tour that includes stops in Japan and India.

($1 = 1,334.8900 won)

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joyce Lee Editing by Ed Davies)

