South Korea's Posco to raise about $1 bln in dollar bonds -sources

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker Posco plans to raise about $1 billion in dollar bonds, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The steelmaker has mandated investment banks for the dollar bond deal, according to a separate term sheet reviewed by Reuters. Posco could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

