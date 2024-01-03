News & Insights

South Korea's Posco to raise about $1 bln in dollar bonds -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Jo Yong hak

January 03, 2024 — 08:50 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker Posco plans to raise about $1 billion in dollar bonds, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The steelmaker has mandated investment banks for the dollar bond deal, according to a separate term sheet reviewed by Reuters. Posco could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

