South Korea's Posco kicks off dollar bond deal - term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

January 15, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker Posco has kicked off a dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters has previously reported the deal could raise up to $1 billion, citing sources.

The three-year bond has an initial price guidance of Treasuries plus 150 basis points, the term sheet showed.

A Posco spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

