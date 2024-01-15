South Korea's Posco kicks off dollar bond deal - term sheet

Jan 16 (Reuters) - South Korean steelmaker Posco has kicked off a dollar bond deal, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters has previously reported the deal could raise up to $1 billion, citing sources.

The three-year bond has an initial price guidance of Treasuries plus 150 basis points, the term sheet showed.

A Posco spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Joyce Lee in Seoul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: POSCO BOND/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.