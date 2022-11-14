South Korea's Oct import prices rise at slowest pace in 15 months

November 14, 2022 — 04:00 pm EST

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's export and import prices rose at slower paces in October, with the latter softening to a 15-month low, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The country's export prices, in terms of the won currency, rose 13.7% in October from a year earlier, according to the Bank of Korea's provisional data, slower than a revised 14.7% rise in the previous month.

Import prices also rose at a slower annual rate of 19.8%, compared with a revised 24.2% gain in September, and it marked the slowest rate since July 2021.

The slowdown came despite higher oil prices and a weaker currency than in the previous month, with Dubai oil prices and dollar-won exchange rates rising 0.2% and 2.5% on monthly average, respectively, according to the BOK.

In October 2021, export and import prices jumped 26.1% and 36.3%, respectively, marking their fastest annual growth rates in more than 13 years.

