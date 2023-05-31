South Korea's NPS fund sticks to plan to boost overseas, alternative investments

Adds detail, context

SEOUL, May 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS), manager of the world's third-largest public pension fund, will continue to gradually increase its investment in overseas and alternative assets, the welfare ministry said.

The NPS will invest 55% of its total assets in stocks, 30% in bonds and 15% in alternative assets by 2028, the ministry said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Its five-year investment target ratios, decided by the representative panel that governs the fund's investment policies, remained the same as the ones set last year for the period to 2027.

As of the end of March, the NPS held 42.6% of its total 953.2 trillion won ($721.61 billion) in assets in stocks, 40.8% in bonds and 16.0% in alternative assets.

The panel in its annual review raised the fund's investment return target for the next five years to 5.6% from 5.4% set for the end of 2027, it said.

The decision was made during a meeting that takes place every May to review the fund's mid-term investment strategies and portfolios.

It came two months after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's order to prepare "extraordinary measures" to improve the fund's earnings.

With the country's population ageing rapidly, the fund is expected to be depleted by 2055. It has been actively expanding investment in risky and overseas assets for higher returns.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Toby Chopra and Jason Neely)

((jihoon.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

