South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy up to 69,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in one consignment of 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes around June 25.

Offers are sought both as a flat/outright price and at a premium over the Chicago July 2023 corn contract CN3.

The corn can be sourced from optional origins excluding Russia, not using loading ports in Ukraine and also excluding supplies from Paraguay.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is sought between May 22-June 10, if from the U.S. Gulf/Europe between May 2-May 21, from South America between April 27-May 16 or from South Africa between May 7-May 26.

Traders said falling Chicago corn prices have sparked Asian purchase interest, with tenders also issued on Tuesday by South Korea’s Korea Feed Association and Major Feedmill Group. GRA/TEND

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures posted their fourth straight session of losses on Monday, pressured by a downturn in the wheat market and concerns about poor export demand for U.S. supplies.

