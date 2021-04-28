South Korea's NOFI tenders to buy up to 69,000 T corn

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The tender also closes on Wednesday, April 28, they said. Arrival of the corn in South Korea was sought in August.

NOFI sought yellow corn equivalent to U.S. number 3 grade or better in one consignment of between 45,000 tonnes and 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume to be offered inside this range.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is sought between July 3 and July 22, if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between June 13 and July 2, if from South America between June 8 and June 27 or from South Africa between June 18 and July 7.

Chicago corn prices hit an eight-year high on Tuesday on concerns about tight world supplies, but fell 2% on Wednesday on hopes U.S. corn planting will accelerate. GRA/

South Korean importer MFG is also tendering for 210,000 tonnes of corn on Wednesday after Chicago pulled back from its peak. GRA/TEND

In its last reported corn tender on April 23, NOFI purchased around 137,000 tonnes at the lowest price of $304.29 a tonne c&f also with an additional $1.50 a tonne surcharge for extra port unloading.

