South Korea's NOFI tenders to buy up to 138,000 metric tons corn

HAMBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced optionally from the U.S., South America or South Africa, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, March 6.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons, both in June.

Traders said Asian buying interest was sparked as Chicago corn fell on Tuesday, remaining close to recent three-year lows, partly on expectations of plentiful South American and global supplies.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around June 30.

Sellers have the right to select the origin they will supply. Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago May 2024 corn contract CK24, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

