South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 69,000 T corn and 65,000 T feed wheat

HAMBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea was sought in February 2022 and wheat arrival was sought in January 2022.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

