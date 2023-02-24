Commodities

South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes of corn

February 24, 2023 — 03:18 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Feb. 24.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes.

Offers are sought both as a flat/outright price and at a premium over the Chicago July 2023 corn contract CN3.

The corn can be sourced from worldwide optional origins excluding Russia, not using loading ports in Ukraine and also excluding supplies from Paraguay.

The first corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around June 15.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the first consignment is for May 12-31, if from the U.S. Gulf/Europe for April 22-May 11, from South America for April 17-May 6 or from South Africa for April 27-May 16.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around June 25.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is for May 22-June 10, from the U.S. Gulf/Europe for May 2-21, from South America for April 27-May 16 or from South Africa for May 7-May 26.

Traders said purchase interest by Asian importers was sparked after Chicago corn futures Cv1 hit a six-week low on Thursday as the U.S. government projected farmers will plant more acres this year.

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has also issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn closing on Friday.

