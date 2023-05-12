South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, May 12 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, May 21.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of up to 69,000 tonnes around Oct. 10 and Oct. 20.

NOFI had made no purchase in a previous corn tender on Thursday, regarding prices as too high, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

