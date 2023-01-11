South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Jan. 12. East European origin is excluded from the tender.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of up to 69,000 tonnes in around April 15 and April 25.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

