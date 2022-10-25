South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Oct. 25. The corn can be sourced from optional origins but east Europe is excluded.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea was sought in two consignments in 2023 around Jan. 25 and Feb. 5, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

