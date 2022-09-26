South Korea's NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, Sept. 26.

NOFI sought yellow corn two consignments of between 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume to be offered inside this range.

The first corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Jan. 5, 2023.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the first consignment is between Dec. 2 and Dec. 21, if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between Nov. 12 and Dec. 1, from South America between Nov. 7-Nov. 26 or from South Africa between Nov. 17-Dec. 6.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Jan. 15, 2023.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between Dec. 12-Dec. 31, from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between Nov. 22-Dec. 11, from South America between Nov. 17-Dec. 6 or from South Africa between Nov. 27-Dec. 16.

Importer interest was sparked as Chicago corn futures fell on Monday with expectations of good harvest weather in the United States, traders said. GRA/

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Uttaresh.V)

