South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG, April 21 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, April 21.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes.

Offers are sought both as a flat/outright price and at a premium over the Chicago December 2023 corn contract CZ3.

The first corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Sept. 30. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the first consignment is between Aug. 27-Sept. 15, if from the U.S. Gulf/Europe between Aug. 7-Aug. 26, from South America between Aug. 2-Aug. 21 or from South Africa between Aug. 12-Aug. 31.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 5. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between Sept. 1-Sept. 20, from the U.S. Gulf/Europe between Aug. 12-Aug. 31, from South America between Aug. 7-Aug. 26 or from South Africa between Aug. 17-Sept. 5.

Traders said Asian purchasing interest was sparked after Chicago corn futures Cv1fell to their lowest in around a month this week on signs Ukrainian exports under the wartime Black Sea shipment deal with Russia are continuing coupled with favourable planting weather forecast in the U.S.

