South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Feb. 23.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes.

Offers are sought both as a flat/outright price and at a premium over the Chicago July 2023 corn contract CN3.

The corn can be sourced from optional origins excluding Russia, not using loading ports in Ukraine and also excluding supplies from Paraguay.

The first corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea on around June 5.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the first consignment is between May 2 and May 21, if from the U.S. Gulf/Europe between April 12 and May 1, from South America between April 7 and April 26 or from South Africa between April 17 and May 6.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea on around June 15.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between May 12 and May 31, from the U.S. Gulf/Europe between April 22 and May 11, from South America between April 17 and May 6 or from South Africa between April 27 and May 16.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Robert Birsel)

