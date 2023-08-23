South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 T corn -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Aug. 23.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons.

Traders said Asian purchasing interest was sparked after Chicago corn futures Cv1 fell sharply this week after crop inspection tours in the U.S. gave positive reports of U.S. corn conditions. GRA/

Korean importer MFG also bought corn in a private deal late on Tuesday.

The first corn consignment in NOFI’s tender is sought for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 17.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the consignment is for Nov. 13-Dec. 2, if from the U.S. Gulf for Oct. 24-Nov. 12, from South America for Oct. 19-Nov. 7 or from South Africa between Oct. 29 and Nov. 17.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 25.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is for Nov. 21-Dec. 10, from the U.S. Gulf for Nov. 1-Nov. 20, from South America for Oct. 27-Nov. 15 or from South Africa between Nov. 6 and Nov. 25.

Price offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago December corn contract CZ3, traders said.

NOFI has also issued a separate tender to buy up to 130,000 tons of animal feed wheat also closing on Aug. 23.

