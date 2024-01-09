South Korea's NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 metric tons of corn

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 tons to 69,000 tons, both in May 2024.

Asian buying interest was sparked after U.S. corn futuresCv1 fell to their lowest in over three years on Monday as falling crude oil prices and crop-friendly rain in Brazil weakened markets, traders said.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around May 15.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.