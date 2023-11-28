South Korea's NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 metric tons corn

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced optionally from the United States, South America or South Africa, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The corn's arrival in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons.

Traders said Asian buying interest was sparked after U.S. corn futures fell to contract lows on Monday, touching the weakest for a most-active contract Cv1 since December 2020 on slack demand and technical selling.

The Korea Feed Association on Tuesday also issued a separate international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from South America or South Africa.

The first corn consignment in NOFI's tender is sought for arrival in South Korea around April 1, 2024.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between Feb. 27- March 17, if from the U.S. Gulf between Feb. 7-Feb. 26, from South America between Feb. 2-Feb. 21 or from South Africa between Feb. 12-March 2.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival around April 10, 2024.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between March 7-March 26, from the U.S. Gulf between Feb. 16-March 6, from South America between Feb. 11-March 1 or from South Africa between Feb. 21-March 11.

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton on a cost and freight (C&F) basis and at a premium over the Chicago May 2024 corn contract CK24, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.