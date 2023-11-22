News & Insights

South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 metric tons corn

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons, in March and April 2024.

