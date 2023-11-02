South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 metric tons corn

Adds details, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Nov. 2.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 45,000 to 69,000 tons, both in March 2024.

Traders said Asian buying interest was sparked after U.S. corn futures Cv1 fell to a seven-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. harvest showed better than expected yields, while weather forecasts improved in South American crop areas. GRA/

NOFI’s corn can be sourced from optional origins excluding Russia. Ports in Russia and Ukraine cannot be used for loading, traders said.

The first corn consignment in NOFI’s tender is sought for arrival around March 4.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is sought between Jan. 30-Feb. 18, between Jan. 10-Jan. 29 if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe, Jan. 5-Jan. 24 from South America, or Jan. 15-Feb. 3 from South Africa.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival around March 13.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is sought between Feb. 8-Feb. 27, between Jan. 19-Feb. 7 from the U.S. Gulf/Europe, Jan. 14-Feb. 2 from South America, or Jan. 24-Feb. 12 from South Africa.

Offers were sought both in outright prices per ton c&f and at a premium over the Chicago March 2024 corn contract CH24, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Varun H K)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.