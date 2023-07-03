South Korea’s NOFI tenders to buy 138,000 metric tons corn

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, July 3 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 138,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, July 3.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in two consignments of 55,000 to 69,000 tons.

Traders said Asian import demand was generated after Chicago corn futures fell to around 2-1/2 year lows on forecasts on Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts of larger corn planted areas in the United States. GRA/

South Korean importer Major Feedmill Group (MFG) is also tendering for 140,000 tons of corn on Monday while the KFA Busan group bought 68,000 tons on Saturday. GRA/TEND

The first corn consignment in NOFI’s tender is sought for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 15.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment of the first consignment is for Oct. 12-Oct. 31, if from the U.S. Gulf for Sept. 22-Oct. 11, from South America between Sept. 17 and Oct. 6 or from South Africa between Sept 27 and Oct. 16.

The second corn consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 25.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is for Oct. 22-Nov. 10, from the U.S. Gulf for Oct. 2-Oct. 21, from South America for Sept. 27-Oct. 16 or from South Africa for Oct. 7-Oct. 26.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

