South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

November 04, 2022 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Nov. 4, they said.

The soymeal was sought in one consignment for arrival in South Korea around April 15, 2023.

