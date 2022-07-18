South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph three

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, July 18, they said.

The soymeal was sought in one consignment of between 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 20.

Shipment was sought between Sept. 23-Oct. 12 if sourced from South America, between Nov. 1-Nov. 20 if from China, between Oct. 15-Nov. 3 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or between Sept. 28-Noct. 17 if from the U.S. Gulf, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.