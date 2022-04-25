Commodities

South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, April 25, they said.

The soymeal was sought for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 20.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

