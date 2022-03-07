South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 tonnes soymeal -traders

Adds shipment periods from possible world origins, comment

HAMBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, March 7, they said.

“Despite current high prices, some Asian importers appear to be interested in buying in case prices rise even further,” one European trader said. “There remains a lack of real sign the fighting in Ukraine will end quickly and grain exports from Ukraine remain at a standstill.”

The soymeal was sought for arrival in South Korea around June 30.

The soymeal was sought in one consignment between 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes.

Shipment was sought for April 23-May 22 if sourced from South America, for June 11-June 30 if from China, for May 25-June 13 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or for May 3-May 22 if from the U.S. Gulf, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

