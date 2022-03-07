South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

HAMBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Monday, March 7, they said.

The soymeal was sought for arrival in South Korea around June 30.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.