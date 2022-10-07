South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 60,000 T soymeal - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is the same day and the soymeal was sought in one consignment between 50,000 to 60,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 20.

Shipment was sought between Dec. 24 and Jan. 12 if sourced from South America, Feb. 1-20 if from China, between Jan. 15 and Feb. 3 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or between Dec. 29 and Jan. 17 if from the U.S. Gulf, the traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman )

