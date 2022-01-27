South Korea's NOFI tenders for up to 120,000 tonnes soymeal - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Jan. 27, they said.

The soymeal was sought in two consignments each, of between 50,000 and 60,000 tonnes.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around April 25.

Shipment was sought between Feb. 26-March 17 if sourced from South America, between April 5-25 if from China, between March 20-April 8 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or between March 3-22 if from the U.S. Gulf, they said.

The second consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around May 1.

Shipment was sought between March 4-23 if sourced from South America, between April 12-May 1 if from China, between March 26-April 14 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or between April 9-28 if from the U.S. Gulf, they said.

NOFI on Wednesday also bought an estimated 193,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat in international tenders. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

