South Korea’s NOFI tenders for up to 120,000 tonnes soymeal

May 11, 2023 — 03:04 am EDT

HAMBURG, May 11 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 120,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, May 11, they said.

The soymeal was sought in two consignments of between 50,000 and 60,000 tonnes.

Arrival of the first consignment in South Korea was sought around Sept. 15. Shipment of the consignment was sought between July 19-Aug. 7 if sourced from South America, between Aug. 27 and Sept. 15 if from China or Aug. 10-Aug. 29 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, they said.

Arrival of the second consignment in South Korea was sought around Oct. 15. Shipment was sought between Aug. 18 and Sept. 6 if sourced from South America, between Sept. 26 and Aug 15 if from China or Sept. 9-Sept. 28 if from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, they said.

