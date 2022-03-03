South Korea’s NOFI tenders for corn, feed wheat and excludes Black Sea

Adds comment, detail

HAMBURG, March 3 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 276,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and up to 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat with the Black Sea region excluded as an origin, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is March 3.

Ukraine, a huge corn exporter, had been set to make major shipments to Asian importers in coming weeks and months before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has termed a "special operation", closed the country’s ports.

“The key question for the world market is when the fighting in Ukraine will end and when will ports reopen, currently there is no answer to this,” one European trader said. “With ports in Ukraine still closed, importers are having to turn to other world origins to make sure they have supplies.”

“Importers also need to assess whether prices will rise even further if the Ukraine fighting continues and whether it is better to buy now rather than later."

Chicago wheat futures rose by their daily limit to a 14-year high on Wednesday on concerns about grain supply. Corn touched its highest price since December 2012. GRA/

The corn in NOFI’s tender is sought in four consignments each of up to 69,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea around May 20, June 1, June 10 and June 20.

The feed wheat is sought for arrival around July 15.

Wheat shipment is from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast/Australia/Canada for June 12-July 1, from the U.S. Gulf for May 23-June 11, from South America for May 13 and June 1, from South Africa between May 28 and June 16 or from India for June 7-26.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

