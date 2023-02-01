South Korea's NOFI tenders for about 85,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 85,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The wheat is sought in two consignments from worldwide optional origins, but Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Pakistan, Denmark, China and India are excluded as sources.

The first consignment of up to 20,000 tonnes is sought for arrival in South Korea around April 30.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada, shipment is sought between March 28-April 16, if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe between March 8-March 27, from South America between March 3-22 or from South Africa between March 13-April 1.

The second consignment of up to 65,000 tonnes is sought for arrival around July 25.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada, shipment is sought between June 22-July 11, if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe between June 2-June 21, from South America between May 28-June 16 or from South Africa between June 7-June 26.

NOFI has also issued a separate tender to buy around 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn with offers to be submitted on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.