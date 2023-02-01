South Korea’s NOFI tenders for about 85,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 85,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments, one for arrival in April and one in July.

NOFI has also issued a separate tender to buy around 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

