South Korea’s NOFI tenders for about 65,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

April 12, 2023 — 12:40 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, April 12.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around Sept. 24.

