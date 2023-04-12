South Korea's NOFI tenders for about 65,000 tonnes feed wheat

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph four

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, April 12.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment of between 55,000 and 65,000 tonnes around Sept. 24.

It can be sourced from worldwide optional origins. But Russia, Argentina, Pakistan, Denmark and China are excluded as sources.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada, shipment is sought between Aug. 21 and Sept. 9, if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20, from South America between July 27 and Aug. 15 or from South Africa between Aug. 6 and Aug. 25.

