South Korea’s NOFI tenders for about 130,000 tonnes of feed wheat

HAMBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 130,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, June 1.

The wheat is sought in two consignments of up to 65,000 from worldwide optional origins but Russia, Argentina, Pakistan, Denmark and China are excluded as sources. The wheat cannot be loaded in ports in Russia and Ukraine.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 15. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada, shipment is sought for Sept. 11-Sept. 30, if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe for Aug. 22-Sept. 10, from South America for Aug. 17-Sept. 5 or from South Africa between Aug. 27 and Sept. 15.

The second consignment is sought for arrival around Nov. 5. If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada, shipment is sought for Oct. 2-Oct. 21, if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe for Sept. 12-Oct. 1, from South America for Sept. 7-Sept. 26 or from South Africa between Sept. 17 and Oct. 6.

Asian importer buying interest in wheat has been generated after U.S. wheat futures hit 2-1/2 year lows this week, traders said. GRA/

The two South Korean importers Major Feedmill Group (MFG) and Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) also bought feed wheat on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

