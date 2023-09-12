South Korea’s NOFI tenders for about 130,000 T feed wheat

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph four

HAMBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 130,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in 2024 in two consignments of up to 65,000 tonnes, one due in January and the other in February.

The wheat can be sourced from worldwide origins but excluding Russia, Argentina, Pakistan, Denmark and China. Loading ports in Russia and Ukraine also may not be used.

One consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Jan 20. Shipment is sought between Dec. 17-Jan. 5 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada, between Nov. 27-Dec. 16 if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe, and between Nov. 22-Dec. 11 from South America.

The second consignment is sought for arrival around Feb. 15. Shipment is sought between Jan. 12-Jan. 31 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada, between Dec. 23-Jan. 11 if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe, and between Dec. 18-Jan. 6 if from South America.

