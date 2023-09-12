South Korea’s NOFI tenders for about 130,000 metric tons feed wheat

HAMBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 130,000 metric tons of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in 2024 in two consignments of up to 65,000 tonnes, one for arrival in January and the other in February.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.