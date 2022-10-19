South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 95,000 T feed wheat, 60,000 T barley

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 95,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat and 60,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submissions of price offers is also Wednesday, Oct. 19, they said.

The wheat is sought in two consignments which can be sourced from worldwide origins except Argentina, Pakistan, Denmark, China, India and eastern Europe, they said.

The first wheat consignment of about 30,000 tonnes is for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 20. Shipment is between Nov. 16-Dec. 5 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific North West coast, Australia or Canada; Oct. 27-Nov. 15 if from the U.S. Gulf or western Europe, Oct. 22-Nov. 10 from South America or Nov. 1-Nov. 20 from South Africa.

The second consignment of up to 65,000 tonnes is for arrival around April 2023. Shipment in 2023 is between March 17-April 5 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific North West coast, Australia or Canada; Feb. 25-March 16 if from the U.S. Gulf or western Europe, Feb. 20-March 11 from South America or March 2-March 21 from South Africa.

The barley is sought in two 30,000 tonne consignments from worldwide origins excluding eastern Europe.

The first consignment is for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 20. Shipment is between Nov. 16-Dec. 5 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific North West coast, Australia or Canada; Oct. 27-Nov. 15 if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe and Oct. 22-Nov. 10 from South America.

The second consignment is for arrival in South Korea around April 20, 2023. Shipment is between March 17-April 5 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific North West coast, Australia or Canada; Feb. 25-March 16 if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe and Feb. 20-March 11 from South America.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)

