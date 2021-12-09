South Korea's NOFI tenders for 69,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Dec. 9.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around April 5, 2022, and the feed wheat for arrival around March 15, 2022.

The yellow corn is sought in one consignment of 45,000 to 69,000 tonnes, and the wheat in a consignment of 55,000 to 65,000 tonnes.

Corn shipment is sought, if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between March 3-22, if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region, between Feb. 11 and March 2, from South America, between Feb. 6-25, or from South Africa, between Feb. 16 and March 7.

NOFI is also seeking separate offers for corn sourced only from South America or South Africa.

Feed wheat shipment is from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or Australia or Canada between Feb. 10 and March 1, from the U.S. Gulf or East Europe or Black Sea between Jan. 21 and Feb. 9, from South America between Jan. 16 and Feb. 4, from South Africa between Jan. 26 and Feb. 14 or from India between Feb. 5 and Feb. 24.

