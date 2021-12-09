South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 69,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat -traders

HAMBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn and up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Dec. 9.

The corn was sought for April 2022 arrival in South Korea, the feed wheat for March 2022 arrival.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

