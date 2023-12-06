South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 69,000 T corn, 65,000 T feed wheat

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 69,000 metric tons of animal feed corn and 65,000 tons of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Arrival of the corn in South Korea is sought in April 2024, arrival of the feed wheat in May 2024.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.