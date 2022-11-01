South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 65,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment in December 2022.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

