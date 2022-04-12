South Korea’s NOFI tenders for 207,000 tonnes corn - traders

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's leading feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 207,000 tonnes of animal feed corn with the Black Sea region excluded as an origin, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, April 12.

Ukraine, a huge corn exporter, had been set to make major shipments to Asian importers before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has termed a "special operation", closed the country’s ports.

“With no signs the fighting in Ukraine is set to end in the foreseeable future, importers want corn supplies booked from other regions,” one trader said.

The corn in NOFI’s tender is sought in three consignments each of up to 69,000 tonnes.

Shipment of the first consignment for arrival around July 15 is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between June 12-July 1, if from the U.S. Gulf between May 23-June 11, from South America between May 18-June 6 or from South Africa between May 28-June 16.

Shipment of the second consignment for arrival around July 25 is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between June 22-July 11, if from the U.S. Gulf between June 2-21, from South America between May 28-June 16 or from South Africa between June 7-26.

Shipment of the third consignment for arrival around Aug. 1 is sought if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast between June 29-July 18, if from the U.S. Gulf between June 9-28, from South America between May 30-June 18 or from South Africa between June 14-July 3.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kim Coghill)

